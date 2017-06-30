CONTENT CREATION: Condé Nast Britain, like so many media companies nowadays, is hearing the siren call of branded content — and is setting up a whole division to promote and develop it.

To wit, it has launched Stories, a branded content division that will be based in London. It will create content and partnership campaigns for various platforms across publications under the Condé Nast Britain umbrella.

“The newly created sector reflects the significant growth in revenue over the last two plus years,” said Malcolm Attwells, commercial director, Condé Nast Digital.

The division’s goal, Conde said, is to “provide consumer engagement for advertising partners.” Head of branded content commercial, Tristan Taylor, will oversee staff including video, editorial, data and social.

The British luxury car company Aston Martin, is among the brands that will be teaming with Condé Nast Stories. “The Beauty of Design” campaign launched on British Vogue, GQ and social media platforms yesterday.