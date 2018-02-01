DENNEN’S DAY: Condé Nast Britain has named the Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen as editor in chief of Tatler. He will succeed Kate Reardon, who stepped down after seven years to pursue new projects.

“A Tatler editor must possess an almost impossible set of talents,” said Albert Read, Condé Nast U.K.’s managing director. “An intuitive connection with the Tatler world, journalistic flair, wit, an appetite for rich, visual indulgence and an instinctive appreciation of fashion and luxury. With his remorseless energy and ambition, Richard possesses all these elements and more.”

Dennen was formerly features writer-at-large at the Mail on Sunday, the weekend edition of Britain’s Daily Mail. He has worked as a style writer for The Sunday Times and was a columnist at the Evening Standard. He had previously worked at Tatler for six years, serving as editor-at-large.

He will join the magazine on Feb. 12.

Reardon’s resignation last December came in the wake of major changes at Condé Nast in London, including the re-cast of Glamour U.K. as a beauty title and the resignation of its longtime editor in chief Jo Elvin, and a changing of the guard at British Vogue, with Edward Enninful replacing Alexandra Shulman.