Condé Nast continues to invest in its digital future, snapping up Pop2Life, an experiential agency, and Ribyt, an event hospitality and ticketing platform. Financial details were not disclosed for the deal.

The company said the two acquisitions will “substantially bolster” its existing events and experiences business and “allow for the creation of new consumer and industry experiences” inspired by its various titles.

“These acquisitions will allow us to significantly expand our roster of bespoke events, redefining what experiences mean to the world’s most influential consumers, said chief executive officer and president Bob Sauerberg. “Condé Nast is known for creating some of the most immersive experiences that truly capture the cultural zeitgeist. And with Pop2Life and Ribyt, we can double down on those efforts and bring live experiences to a new generation of consumers like never before.”

Josh Stinchcomb, the newly named chief experience officer, will oversee the companies, which are part of a newly formed group that customizes events for clients. Such events include the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, The New Yorker Festival, Glamour’s Women of the Year, GQ’s Men of the Year, Bon Appétit’s Vegas Uncork’d and the Pitchfork Music Festivals, among others.

Eric Murphy, founder and ceo Pop2Life and Ribyt, said, “We have spent nearly 15 years building an agency known for flawless execution and going beyond what’s typical. This new chapter gives us the opportunity to create a wide range of new, culturally relevant experiences that can help build more affinity for the Condé Nast brands, as well as all of their clients and partners. Combined with the expanding technology of the Ribyt platform, we will have a very valuable product that is unmatched in the marketplace.”

According to the New York-based publisher, Murphy will continue as senior managing director of Pop2Life and Ribyt and become a senior vice president within the “Condé Nast experiences group.” In this role, he will collaborate with the business’ existing clients, as well as work with the Condé Nast brands to expand the roster of experiences.

Founded in 2003, Pop2Life is an experiential marketing agency based in New York. Its client roster includes Scripps Interactive, Capital One, AMC, DreamWorks, Macerich and iHeart Radio. Ribyt is an event technology platform that provides users with cloud-based tools to manage high-touch events. Features include design and deployment of event web pages, invitations and marketing e-mails, registration/RSVP tracking, dynamic attendee itineraries, integrated travel management, a check-in app, real-time attendee communication tools, and will soon expand to ticket/experience package sales and mobile wallet event tickets, Condé Nast said.

Currently, Condé Nast is in the midst of cutting about 100 jobs, after reorganizing its business side, following an editorial consolidation and closure of Self magazine last year. The changes are in an effort to trims costs and shift resources to digital investments.