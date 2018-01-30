Condé Nast is forming fashion and beauty networks across its portfolios, WWD has learned. Celia Ellenberg, Vogue’s beauty director, will lead the beauty network, and Rickie de Sole, W’s ‎fashion market and accessories director, will head up fashion. Ellenberg and de Sole will keep their current roles at their respective publications, while adding duties. The news was confirmed by Condé Nast.

The moves are the latest in a series of reorganizations designed to stretch the company’s resources.

The structure is being talked up inside Condé as a resource to help smaller brands that don’t have their own fashion or beauty departments, such as Condé Nast Traveler. The idea is similar to the way the company combined its creative, copy and research teams across titles in 2016. Similarly, at the beginning of 2017, the company reorganized its business side and cut about 100 business-side jobs. In November, Condé Nast cut around 80 positions (including at GQ), reduced the frequency of a number of print titles, and closed Teen Vogue’s print edition.

It is no secret that new editors in chief Radhika Jones, who took over from Graydon Carter at Vanity Fair in December, and Samantha Barry, who was named to Cindi Leive‘s post atop Glamour earlier this month, are expected to make staffing changes, and one of the unpleasant tasks awaiting the new hires has been finding ways to further reduce budgets.

According to the company, no existing jobs are expected to be cut as a result of the new fashion and beauty networks.

