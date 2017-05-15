Condé Nast has added another chief to the roster. Jonathan Schaaf, who comes from Omnicom Media Group, is joining the New York-based publisher as chief agency officer, a role which involves overseeing agency and advertising sales efforts. He will start his new job on May 31 and report to Lisa Valentino, chief revenue officer of industry and agency for Condé Nast.

Schaaf brings more than 20 years of global agency experience, and most recently served as the president of enterprise partnerships for OMG, where he oversaw both the North American and global partnership teams as well as the audience-based programmatic private marketplace.

“Jon has been a dynamic and insightful partner at OMG and I am so pleased that he’s bringing his years of experience to our team as we build out our agency practice,” said Valentino. “We have organized our team around our clients and our experts in connecting them to our influential audience of 124 million consumers, and Jon’s knowledge and relationships will be a tremendous advantage to us.”

Over the course of his career, Schaaf has worked in agencies ranging in size from global to boutique and in cities around the world, including New York; San Francisco; Chicago, and Sydney, Australia. At OMG, Schaaf was “charged with establishing partnerships across all media channels to be more integrated and unified in the go-to-market approach,” Condé said. Before that, he served as president of digital investment, global director, digital strategy at OMG; media director at Razorfish; vice president of integrated media at Gyro, and media director at Beyond Interactive, where he developed integrated media strategies for premier national and global brands.

Schaaf’s addition follows a broader restructuring at Condé Nast, which included a shake-up on the publishing side. Titles were grouped under chief business officers. The company also formed a team of chief industry officers, which sell by category across Condé’s various media brands. The changes were meant for the company to cut costs, as well as evolve the business to the digital landscape.

