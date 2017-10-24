RICHARDSON BAN?: Condé Nast International has declined to comment on a report in The Daily Telegraph that it has banned Terry Richardson from working with the publisher’s titles, which include British Vogue and other international Vogue magazines, Glamour and GQ Style.

The Telegraph cited an internal e-mail stating the company would no longer work with him and that all future, unpublished shoots should be “killed or substituted with other material,” the paper said.

The Telegraph said the e-mail was sent by James Woolhouse, executive vice president and chief operating officer, to CNI international country presidents.

The Telegraph story comes amid a widening sexual harassment scandal sparked by accusations of grossly inappropriate behavior by Harvey Weinstein. Scores of women — and men — have been coming forward for weeks telling their stories of abuse.

On Oct. 18, WWD quoted Neil Kraft, the owner and creative director at KraftWorks, who said: “I think sexual harassment exists in every business that remotely touches pretty women and men. It’s out there. I’ve only witnessed really bad things once in 25 years. The difference between my kind of thing and a runway model is we travel with the models. We go to Hawaii and travel all over the world.”

He said that during one of his campaign shoots, he walked in on Richardson having sex with a girl in a bathroom. “I don’t know what the relationship was,” Kraft said. “It was during the day, and he came back to work a half-hour later. It’s fairly well-known that the models tend to sleep with the assistants. That’s more youthful attraction. Herb Ritts was known to use his boyfriends as models. They were guys he was attracted to,” Kraft alleged.

A spokesperson for Richardson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Telegraph story comes in the wake of a feature in The Sunday Times of London, titled “Why is Terry Richardson Still Feted by Fashionistas?” It quoted a former editor of i-D saying that Richardson’s behavior had long been an open secret.