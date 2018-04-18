CHANGES AT CONDÉ: There are some changes afoot at Condé Nast International. Anita Chang, publisher of Vogue China, and Feng Wang, editorial director of GQ China, will both be leaving the company, WWD has learned.

Chairman and chief executive officer of Condé Nast International Jonathan Newhouse said both have been instrumental in shaping Vogue China and GQ China into its current form. “Anita Chang joined Condé Nast China in 2004 and Wang Feng in 2008 and since that time, both have played important roles inside the company,” said Newhouse. “Anita has been publisher of Vogue China for the past 14 years and Wang Fey, editorial director of GQ, for the past 10.”

Newhouse noted that Chang has been “widely recognized for her passion and commitment to Vogue China, while Wang Feng established GQ as the premium male lifestyle magazine in China.”

Chang, who joined Condé Nast Taiwan in 1996, transferred to Condé Nast China in 2004. As publisher, she has grown with the publication and saw two spin-offs: Vogue Me and Vogue Film. Feng started his role at Condé Nast China in 2008, as the founding editorial director GQ China. He worked with both the editorial and commercial teams and has led the editorial team to strengthen the digital businesses of the magazine.

The publishing house has also named their successors. Li Bao Jian has been appointed publisher of Vogue China, effective Thursday, while Blues To was appointed editorial director of GQ China and will start his new role on May 14.

Jian joins the company from Hearst China, where he was the editorial director and associate publisher of Elle Men. He was the former deputy editorial director for Elle China as well as the fashion director. He was also the former editorial director of Car and Driver. Newhouse said Jian brings a wealth of experience in the creation of creative content not only to audiences through multiple media platforms, but also delivering creative solutions for advertising clients. “This is underpinned by a passion for evolving brands into the digital age as new ideas and technologies shape our culture,” said Newhouse.

To joins the publication from GQ Taiwan, where he was the editor in chief from 2003. Newhouse said GQ China will continue to focus on men’s fashion and lifestyle as well as digital operations. “With a focus on multi-media strategy with GQ WeChat at its core, Blues To plans to lead and expand GQ’s digital transformation ahead of the industry,” said Newhouse.