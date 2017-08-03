MILAN — Condé Nast Italia’s editorial committee decided to stand up for its rights and, following the company’s decision to discontinue Vogue Italia’s sister publications, initiated a four-day strike.

Last Friday the Italian publishing firm told the company’s editorial committee that it plans to shut down L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Bambini, Vogue Sposa and Vogue Accessories, which currently employ a total of 14 journalists.

Condé Nast Italia has told the committee that it will cut 40 jobs within the editorial group. In September, employees will be offered a severance package of 40 months’ pay to resign and then, in the last few months of the year, the company will proceed with layoffs.

“We might have to remind Condé Nast that a publishing company has to do business by investing and innovating products,” said Paolo Perucchini, president of Lombardy journalist’s association. “Closing titles and cutting jobs to make profits is just a mere financial ploy with a short-term vision.”

Four years ago, Condé Nast Italia and its employees signed a defensive job security agreement, which caused reductions in the working hours and pay of all the company’s employees, to avoid collective layoffs.

“From what we have seen so far, the cuts in the cost of editors only lead to the hiring of several external consultants and managing figures without the development of a long-term editorial strategy,” Condé Nast Italia’s journalist committee said in an official statement this week. In the statement, the group’s journalists also asked the company to conceive a serious strategy to relaunch its magazines in order to avoid further cuts across the editorial teams.