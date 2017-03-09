Condé Nast is partnering with NBCUniversal and Vox Media in an effort to strengthen their advertising offerings and compete against digital giants such as Facebook and Google

“The market demands innovation in advertising and data solutions against scalable audiences,” Fred Santarpia, chief digital officer and executive vice president of Condé Nast, said.

The partnership is between Condé Nast’s Spire, its data group that brings insights into digital and purchasing behavior, and Concert, the advertising marketplace that Vox Media and NBCUniversal launched last year. By combining forces, the three companies will be able to offer advertisers the ability to sell across their digital properties and the promise of being able to better target the always-coveted Millennial demographic.

In unveiling the deal, the companies highlighted two new ad products centered on mobile video, branded content and targeted data. Citing ComScore, the companies claim that the deal will enable them to reach more than 200 million consumers and 99 percent of online Millennials.