Condé Nast is launching a new marketing division with the original name of Condé Nast Pharma.

The division will be led by former Everyday Health executive Michel Ballard, who will hold the title of general manager when she starts on May 1. Condé Nast Pharma will make use of the publisher’s data platform, Condé Nast Spire, and help advertisers target the health and wellness market.

Condé is tapping its digital title, Self, to create health and wellness editorial content for sponsorship. The company said it will also offer client solutions by “health condition as well as insight into prescription lift and campaign effectiveness, using a predictive model that merges behavioral data from Spire with HIPAA-compliant medical data.”

“Condé Nast Pharma will offer our Pharma advertising partners a next generation solution combining the ability to effectively reach our audience of more than 100 million monthly users and access to a significant expansion of our popular health and wellness content,” said Jen Mormile, chief industry officer for Condé Nast. “We are uniquely positioned to optimize and drive sales for our advertising partners through many custom, meaningful Pharma programs and activations, rooted in our trusted editorial voice and in brand-safe environments.”

“By combining our powerful editorial content with Spire’s effective optimizing capabilities, Condé Nast is now positioned as a best-in-class partner for Pharma clients looking to reach targeted audiences at meaningful scale,” said Karthic Bala, head of data strategy for Condé Nast. “Audiences today are more interested than ever in their health and well-being — in fact, one in five pieces of content consumed across our portfolio is related to health and wellness. Self, one of the most trusted health and wellness brands, will lead the content expansion, which will soon roll out across our portfolio.”

Pharma is the latest marketing and data-driven division launched by Condé, which is looking to offer its partners a more targeted advertising experience. In February, it acquired CitizenNet, a social data and marketing platform, to enrich Spire’s data offering.