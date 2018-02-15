Condé Nast’s new editors in chief are cleaning house.

Around 10 people have been laid off from Glamour and “under 20” from Vanity Fair, a spokesman confirmed.

“Vanity Fair and Glamour are taking the first steps in reshaping their teams to reflect the new editorial directions of the brands — with new additions and initiatives to be announced shortly. The priority for each is to create quality and provocative content across all platforms equally, embracing the next generation of readers and viewers,” Condé Nast said in a statement.

Glamour’s layoffs have hit former editor in chief Cindi Leive’s inner circle particularly hard as Samantha Barry, who took over in January, refashions the masthead. Fashion director Jillian Davison is among the high-ranking staffers who have been laid off. Other names, according to sources, include deputy fashion director Sasha Iglehart, West Coast editor Jessica Kantor, and sex and relationships editor Cady Drell, who tweeted the news. The communications team was also let go.

Barry came to Condé Nast from CNN, where she was the executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide and was touted for her digital savvy.

“At the end of the day, I bring to the table being an expert in content,” Barry told The New York Times last month. “I also bring to the table the ability to pivot.”

Barry is expected to bring in her own people, resulting in a net loss of five positions.

At Vanity Fair, under new editor in chief Radhika Jones, who took over from Graydon Carter in December, that net loss will be around a dozen. The names of those let go at Vanity Fair could not immediately be learned.