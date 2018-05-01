Condé Nast emphasized its appeal to Millennials and Generation Z at its annual NewFronts presentation to advertisers on Tuesday, especially when it comes to video.

The big takeaway from the presentation was that the publisher is beefing up its video offerings and will expand its OTT distribution by launching a dedicated channel for Wired later this year. Channels for Bon Appétit and GQ are scheduled to launch next year. The company revealed that it has 60 digital video pilots in the works, mainly hewing to the existing brands, and a slew of new ad products — all designed to appeal to the youthful, marketer friendly generation.

“While consumers have more screens and more content to choose from than ever before, advertisers face the challenge of less buyable options,” said Condé Nast’s chief revenue and marketing officer Pamela Drucker Mann, in a sharp black pantsuit with white heels and a white T-shirt. “Condé Nast has the engagement, brand safety and influence that make us the most impactful buyable solution in the industry. And our new OTT expansion is significant because it brings the quality of Condé Nast to next-gen consumers on new platforms, and in new ways.”

The event was held in a lofty penthouse that had recently been featured in Architectural Digest and is currently on the market for $60 million, which was conveniently located just down the street from Condé Nast’s World Trade Center headquarters — no Town Cars needed.

Much of the hourlong event was devoted to a panel, hosted by new Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry, where Lenny Letter’s Lena Dunham, Condé’s wunderkind editor in chief of LGBTQ vertical Them and Teen Vogue Phillip Picardi, Samantha Bee head writer Travon Free and Condé Nast Entertainment’s Joe Sabia spoke about creating content for the next generation.

“Please don’t say ‘Bae,'” the 26-year-old Picardi said, when asked for his advice. The rest of the panel gave the otherwise much-repeated mantras about the need to listen to young people and not talk down to them before the mostly thirtysomethings joked about becoming old and out of touch.

Videos were shown touting the company’s existing video offerings and promising more.

Dawn Ostroff, in a navy pantsuit with gold buttons and gold heels, showed a chart to illustrate the drop in Millennial and Gen Z television consumption. “How do you go about creating content for a generation that uses an average of five screens?” she asked.

For the big finale, a live version of Glamour’s series “You Sang My Song” culminated when Christina Aguilera strode on stage, to the surprise of the musician singing her song.

