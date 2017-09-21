MORE CLOUDS FOR CONDÉ: Condé Nast has lined up Alison Moore, a self-described “get it done” leader, to head up its Women’s Collection of brands as chief business officer.

When Moore joins the company Oct. 23, she will oversee all revenue and brand development for Glamour, Allure and Brides. Moore assumes the role previously held by Kim Kelleher who now serves as chief business officer of the Alpha Collection, according to a Condé Nast spokesman.

In a statement released by the company, she said, “Consumers are engaging with brands in a multitude of ways, and having the permission of the powerful Condé Nast brands to innovate in events and experiential, e-commerce, subscription strategy and more is an incredible opportunity.”

Most recently, Moore served as chief revenue officer at SoundCloud, but she also has worked at NBC Universal, DailyCandy and HBO. Until May, she served as a board member of Trunk Archive, an image licensing agency. A SoundCloud, she launched its global commercial business growth, created the company’s subscription business SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+, worked on marketing and public relations and international market development among other things, according to her LinkedIn profile. And during her nearly two years at NBC Universal Media, she bolstered TVE expansion through audience development, partnership activations and product design launching 17 NBCU brand TVE apps across CTV platforms.

Over the past few months, Condé Nast has shifted more resources to its chief business officers which no doubt appealed to Moore who describes herself as “a strategic, dynamic” leader. Her new boss Jim Norton, president of revenue and chief business officer, said, “Alison has spent the majority of her career on the cutting edge of the media business — from leading digital transformations at traditional companies to driving revenue for digital pure plays.”

Moore will join Condé at a time when print media is increasingly under pressure. Her arrival will be in the wake of Glamour Cindi Leive’s exit as Glamour’s editor in chief. Having already weathered a major reorganization and 100 job cuts earlier this year, staffers at One World Trade Center are gearing up for another round, as reported earlier this month. Condé Nast editorial director Anna Wintour has been very vocal about the need for increasingly digital-mindedness. In July, the company’s Women’s Collections’ digital audience increased by nearly 10 percent year-over-year to 13.6 million total unique visitors, according to a Condé Nast press release.

As for what Moore has in store for the Women’s Collection of brands at Condé Nast, it is too early to say, according to a company spokesman.