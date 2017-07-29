MILAN – Condé Nast Italia is closing Vogue Italia’s sister publications L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Bambini, Vogue Sposa and Vogue Gioiello, according to national media reports.

The company will continue to publish the Vogue Italia main title, which was re-launched this month under the direction of editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti, who, in January, succeeded the late Franca Sozzani.

The magazines’ closure will result in cuts in staff, the number of which could not immediately be learned. Staff being laid off are said to be offered a severance package of 40 months’ pay.

In addition, market sources contend that in the next few months Condé Nast will start cutting an employee each month.

Condé Nast Italia, which publishes GQ, Glamour, Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Traveller, Architectural Digest and La Cucina Italiana, saw its business grow last year. The company, which closed 2016 with revenues of 127.3 million euros, registered an increase in profits to 3 million euros compared to the 2.3 million euros in 2015.

A Condé Nast spokesperson could not be reached for comment Saturday.