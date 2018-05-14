Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington’s answer to corporate burnout culture, has made three executive level hires.

“This is a pivotal time in Thrive Global’s growth, and I’m thrilled to have such top talent joining our leadership team as we scale our mission to find solutions to end burnout culture. These three women are the most gifted and impactful leaders in their respective fields, and they’re deeply aligned with our goal of changing the way we work and live,” Huffington said.

Among the hires is Anne Sachs, who was previously at Condé Nast, where she was executive digital director of W Magazine and editorial director of product partnerships across the publisher’s brands. She has been named Thrive Global’s chief content officer.

“There’s a tremendous global hunger for compelling storytelling, new role models, and science connecting our well-being and performance. Because all of us, no matter where we live or what we do, have a yearning to connect more deeply with ourselves and others, and discover — or rediscover — what it really means to live a good life. Anne understands this yearning — and the ways we at Thrive can move the needle even more than we have so far,” Huffington said.

Sachs is a longtime Condé Nast veteran. Before going to W, she headed Condé’s social news desk, pitched in as interim digital director of Vogue.com and oversaw Glamour’s digital presence. W magazine and Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a request about Sachs’ successor.

“I am the first to admit that I spent much of my early career doing pretty much the opposite of thriving. It simply wasn’t talked about, and I truly did not understand how I could both succeed professionally and prevent personal burnout. I am powerfully motivated by Thrive Global’s mission to help end the myth that professional productivity and personal health are in conflict, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Thrive Global team as chief content officer, helping to make this important conversation a part of daily life,” Sachs said.

In April, the fate of W (as well as Brides) was called into question — although a Condé Nast spokeswomen emphatically denied the speculation.

But Sachs is leaving behind the stress of Condé to Thrive.

“Years ago, when I first started out, I was asked what single word I’d print on my business card to represent what motivates me. I jokingly said ‘fear.’ But as with most jokes, there was a grain of truth there — I was terrified to stop sprinting, and I was truly exhausted,” she continued. “As it turns out, I’m more of a marathoner than a sprinter, and if you’re in it for the long haul, figuring out how personal well-being actually fuels professional drive is imperative. So many of us fear that we have to choose either well-being or productivity, simply because we lack the tools to take advantage of how they complement each other.”

Thrive’s other top-level hires are Laurie Weisberg, who was named chief revenue officer and has joined from Curalate, and Amy Vezzetti, who joins as chief people officer, a human resources role.

“Culture matters. It’s not an add-on or a nice-to-have, it’s everything — fueling the mission, morale, performance and the bottom line. Every day at Thrive, we’re helping to end the worldwide culture of stress and burnout, and so it’s essential that we lead, live and work by example,” Huffington said.