MILAN — Condé Nast is severing ties with Mario Testino and Bruce Weber – for the moment, at least – following allegations of sexual exploitation by both photographers in a New York Times story published on Saturday.

In addition, Michael Kors said Saturday it would not be working with Testino on future advertising campaigns.

The sexual harassment story comes amid a widening scandal in the fashion industry involving photographers’ treatment of male and female models alike. On Saturday, WWD posted an open letter by male model Christopher Cates calling for models to stand up to harassment.

“We are deeply disturbed by these accusations and take this very seriously, as previously noted in our statement regarding sexual harassment,” said Bob Sauerberg, Condé’s chief executive officer, and Anna Wintour, the publisher’s artistic director and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, which has worked regularly with Testino for decades. Testino had a major role in the documentary on Vogue, “The September Issue,” for example, and he has been a regular guest at the Met Gala overseen by Wintour.

“In light of these allegations, we will not be commissioning any new work with Bruce Weber or Mario Testino for the foreseeable future,” their statement said.

A Condé spokesperson said separately that two projects with the photographers have already gone to press: A W fashion shoot with Weber and a Vogue shoot with Testino. “However, no new shoots will be commissioned,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, Condé Nast International said in a statement that “in light of these allegations Condé Nast International will not be commissioning any new work with Mario Testino or Bruce Weber for the foreseeable future.”

A company spokesperson for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., said, “We recently learned of the allegations concerning Mario Testino. In light of the seriousness of these accusations, we will not be working with Mr. Testino on future advertising campaigns.”

Testino’s spokeswoman said they aren’t issuing a statement at this time, and Weber officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Last October, Condé Nast confirmed it would no longer be working with the photographer Terry Richardson who is known for his sexually explicit work.

As reported by WWD last fall, the Times has been working on a story about harassment in the fashion world since October. The Times also reported Saturday that Condé had issued a code of conduct for photographers and models — which Sauerberg and Wintour claimed it had been preparing since October — that includes not using models under age 18; no alcohol on sets, and that photographers, makeup artists and stylists should not be alone with models.

Reached for comment, David Lipman, owner of Lipman Studio, a New York-based ad agency, said, “I’m very sad today. Mario [Testino] is my friend.” Over the years, Lipman has worked with Testino on campaigns for such major brands as Burberry, Stuart Weitzman, St. John, Lord & Taylor and Smartwater.

“I’m bewildered by all of it. I worked with him hundreds of days and that’s never happened on any of my shoots. He’s not a quiet man, he’s Peruvian and has great humor and is great fun, and when I read it, I questioned it,” said Lipman.

When asked whether he would follow Conde Nast’s new code of conduct, he said, “I think I am who I am and that will never change. I stand for high morals and I love sexuality and love beauty. We all have to be responsible.” He recalled when he was young and there were drugs on the 70s shoots that he wasn’t part of and certain photographers got blackballed.

Lipman noted that since he started his new ad agency he hasn’t worked with Testino “for no reason but it hasn’t worked out.”

Kim Vernon, president and chief executive officer of Vernon Company, a consulting firm, was previously executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein Inc., where she did approximately 60 shoots a year. “I think Condé Nast is taking the appropriate action by ceasing to work with both of these photographers, and I think it’s commendable the difficult decision that Michael Kors made. I think their decision to create and enforce a code of ethics is very positive. As one of the most respected media companies in the world, it sets a strong example,” she said.

“One of the key elements of the code relates to the ‘personal’ shoots that have often piggy-backed on the main shoot,” said Vernon. “From a brand perspective, most of the abuses have happened during those editorial shoots, where the castings and sets are owned by the photographer, not related to a brand advertising campaign casting or set. Over the years, I was on many, many sets, with provocative creative, and never once was a model compromised. Any model uncomfortable with a pose, or partial nudity, was exempt. So I am very clear, you can create provocative pictures without compromising an individual,” said Vernon.

She said that all brands who usually pay top rates to photographers, stylists, etc. should insist on positive and healthy working environments on their sets, and media companies should do the same.

She added that the age limitation is not a new concept and those rules were put in place years ago when she was at Calvin Klein. “But the real issue are the agents, who have at times, encouraged models to ‘do what it takes’ to work with top photographers and get campaigns. We had models arriving to the set and lying about their age several times, which clearly the agents knew of. “As for alcohol and minors in a working environment, it is simply not acceptable and am a bit surprised this needed a mandate.”

