Are more changes in store for Condé Nast’s print titles?

As second-term budgets and business strategies for 2019 are hammered out, the inevitable rumors are swirling about the perennial problem children that are W and Brides. According to a source, there was a draft of an internal memo that put the fates of both those titles into question. The memo, the source said, outlined Condé’s plan to pull funding for the print editions of W and Brides within the 2018 calendar year.

But not so fast, according to a Condé Nast spokeswoman, who emphatically denied the speculation, saying, “There are no plans to make any changes with either title,” she said.



Both W and Brides have recently undergone redesigns. In December, W, which decreased its print frequency from 10 to eight issues a year, announced that it was repositioning itself as a luxury collectible and that its issues would be tied to tent-pole events and seasons rather than to months. The magazine also raised its newsstand price to $9.99 a month. In January, Brides unveiled a new look designed to go after the Instagram generation.

Last fall, Condé Nast decided to cease Teen Vogue’s print edition — less than a year after Self became digital-only.

Meanwhile, the past year has ushered in a crop of new editors, many of whom, notably Glamour’s Samantha Barry, are being touted for their digital expertise rather than their print background.

