Condé Nast may be taking the whole celebrity editor in chief thing a bit too far following the high-profile departures of Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter and Glamour’s Cindi Leive.

Last month’s news spurred questions in the press of whether the era of the celebrity editor is over as younger, cheaper and more digitally savvy editors are ushered in.

But those headlines may be a little premature. The New York-based publisher is said to be in talks with Lena Dunham for the role of editor in chief of Glamour.

A spokesman said Condé Nast “declined to comment on speculation.” Dunham’s rep did not return requests for comment.

If hired, Dunham would likely be the public face of the glossy as her staff does the heavy lifting of putting out a magazine. Dunham has been a strong voice for women’s issues and has appeared at several Glamour events in recent years. She also has penned stories for Condé sibling The New Yorker and produces her own feminist newsletter and web site, Lenny Letter, which is monetized by rival publisher, Hearst Magazines.

Other names that have been bandied about for Leive’s old job include Refinery29 editor in chief Christene Barberich, Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine, the Cut’s Stella Bugbee, Architectural Digest’s Amy Astley, Teen Vogue’s Elaine Welteroth and Instagram’s Eva Chen.

The new editor would come in at a time when Glamour is looking to reinvent its voice as a leader in the women’s media space. In recent years, the glossy has lost its luster from both an editorial and business perspective. Kid sister Teen Vogue picked up the mantle of becoming a voice of Millennials and Gen Z when it took a more critical stance on social, political and cultural issues made prevalent in Trump’s America.

Once the cash cow of Condé, Glamour has also slipped revenue-wise, according to insiders. The new editor in chief will likely need to shake up the staff and refine the magazine’s voice as it moves into 2018.

