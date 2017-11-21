Dave Zinczenko‘s company Galvanized Media is launching a branded content studio, called Galvanized Strategies. The division, which is a similar strategy to one that has been embraced by scores of publishers over the past few years, means the company will combine the worlds of editorial and advertising to create custom content campaigns for brands.

“At Galvanized Media, we’ve hired a delta force of elite content producers to serve the amazing media companies and healthy living brands that need 360-degree solutions, whether it’s a first Unilever food portfolio play or a Ralph Lauren custom app for their Polo Tech shirt,” Galvanized founder and chief executive officer Zinczenko said. “Doing so, we are able to leverage the awesome teams assembled for our own life-changing brands like ‘Eat This, Not That!’ and ‘Best Life,’ and funnel that expertise quickly and efficiently to benefit companies and consumers. The result is a loyal audience that’s empowered to live their happiest and healthiest life.”

Zinczenko, the former editorial director of wellness-related titles including Men’s Health, and author of diet and fitness books-turned-brands that include “Eat This, Not That!,” started Galvanized in 2013.

Launch partners for Galvanized Strategies go beyond the branding and editorial company’s wheelhouse to include Tiffany & Co. and Burberry Fragrance. Campaigns will be able to be used and distributed on any platform, not solely Galvanized’s own.

The company has added eight staffers, including designers, a lifestyle editor, beauty editor and three social media content specialists — bringing Galvanized’s team to 28.

And, of course, the idea, familiar to anyone well-versed in media speak, is that at the end of the day, content, whether branded or not, is content.

“For as much as the industry has changed in the past 20 years, I have seen one thing stand the test of time no matter the technology or platform: life-changing content,” Zinczenko said.

