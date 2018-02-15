Deborah Needleman has signed on as editor at large at Harper’s Bazaar. Editor in chief Glenda Bailey revealed the hire to her staff on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m a huge fan of Deborah’s work,” Bailey said. “She has a keen eye for content that resonates.”

In her role as editor at large, Needleman will be responsible for contributing story ideas and report directly to Bailey. Separately, she has a new column in her old magazine T, called “Material Culture,” where she highlights a single craft and the culture surrounding it. For her inaugural installment, which went online on Thursday, Needleman focused on basket weaving.

Needleman left T: The New York Times Magazine in November 2016 after four years as editor in chief. Prior to that, she had been the editor in chief of the now-shuttered Domino and WSJ.

“Having worked in this industry for the last 25 years, I’m energized by the opportunity to work on a brand with such a rich history like Bazaar,” Needleman said. “I am looking forward to consulting with Glenda on her vision of bringing new ideas and voices into Harper’s Bazaar.”

