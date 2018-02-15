Federico Marchetti, Deborah Needleman

Deborah Needleman has signed on as editor at large at Harper’s Bazaar. Editor in chief Glenda Bailey revealed the hire to her staff on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m a huge fan of Deborah’s work,” Bailey said. “She has a keen eye for content that resonates.”

In her role as editor at large, Needleman will be responsible for contributing story ideas and report directly to Bailey. Separately, she has a new column in her old magazine T, called “Material Culture,” where she highlights a single craft and the culture surrounding it. For her inaugural installment, which went online on Thursday, Needleman focused on basket weaving. 

Needleman left T: The New York Times Magazine in November 2016 after four years as editor in chief. Prior to that, she had been the editor in chief of the now-shuttered Domino and WSJ.

“Having worked in this industry for the last 25 years, I’m energized by the opportunity to work on a brand with such a rich history like Bazaar,” Needleman said. “I am looking forward to consulting with Glenda on her vision of bringing new ideas and voices into Harper’s Bazaar.”

