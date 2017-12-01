MILAN — Diesel has been awarded the Grand Prix prize in the Film Craft category at Eurobest, an annual event celebrating excellence in creative communications and advertising in Europe.

The Italian label received the award for its “Go With the Flaw” fall advertising campaign. The event was held in London on Thursday.

Consisting of a short movie filmed by François Rousselet and images shot by Tom Sloan, the campaign celebrates the power of imperfection with boys and girls standing out from the crowd and proudly showing their unique features, such as crooked eyes and unibrows.

The “Go With the Flaw” campaign reflects Diesel’s signature spirit, which over the decades has always promoted an unconventional, frisky lifestyle. For example, in 2010, the company launched the “Be Stupid” viral campaign, which celebrated a risky, reckless, emotional attitude.

Most recently, the company unveiled an irreverent holiday advertising campaign, conceived by Diesel creative director Nicola Formichetti, to fuel a revolt against those untrendy wool sweaters with funny graphics that pop out from the closets just in time for Christmas celebrations. A sheep dressed in customized jeans and biker jacket is the protagonist of the images.