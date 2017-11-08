This Christmas, Diesel says “no” to ugly sweaters.

The fashion brand has introduced an irreverent holiday advertising campaign, conceived by Diesel creative director Nicola Formichetti, to fuel a revolt against those untrendy wool sweaters with funny graphics that pop out from the closets just in time for Christmas celebrations.

The symbol of Diesel’s protest is a sheep, which actually provides humans with the wool to make their ugly sweaters.

The animal, which appears in the advertising campaign wearing a customized biker jacket and a pair of jeans, will also make an appearance in Diesel stores around the world where sheep-shaped mannequins will showcase key pieces of the brand’s fall collection.

Because, according to Diesel, who can give you wool-related tips better than a sheep?