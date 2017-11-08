Diesel Holiday 2017 advertising campaign

Diesel's holiday 2017 advertising campaign.

This Christmas, Diesel says “no” to ugly sweaters.

The fashion brand has introduced an irreverent holiday advertising campaign, conceived by Diesel creative director Nicola Formichetti, to fuel a revolt against those untrendy wool sweaters with funny graphics that pop out from the closets just in time for Christmas celebrations.

The symbol of Diesel’s protest is a sheep, which actually provides humans with the wool to make their ugly sweaters.

The animal, which appears in the advertising campaign wearing a customized biker jacket and a pair of jeans, will also make an appearance in Diesel stores around the world where sheep-shaped mannequins will showcase key pieces of the brand’s fall collection.

Because, according to Diesel, who can give you wool-related tips better than a sheep?

