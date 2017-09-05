MILAN — Diesel celebrates the power of imperfection with its “Go With the Flaw” fall advertising campaign.

Consisting of a short movie filmed by François Rousselet and images shot by Tom Sloan, the campaign features boys and girls who stand out from the crowd and proudly show their unique features, such as crooked eyes and unibrows.

“Being unique is much more beautiful than being perfect,” explained Diesel artistic director Nicola Formichetti. “Change the way you look at things so even the bad becomes positive, overcoming obstacles and fears. You’ll have the best life possible.”

The “Go With the Flaw” campaign also embodies the spirit of the Diesel brand, which over the decades has always promoted an unconventional, frisky approach to life. For example in 2010, the company launched the “Be Stupid” viral campaign, which celebrated a risky, reckless, emotional attitude.

“I was 15 years old when I made my first pair of jeans by hand. Of course, they weren’t perfect, but that made them special and unique, like everything we have doing across our history so far,” said Diesel founder Renzo Rosso. “I have always been more interested in imperfection because it stands out from the crowd.”

The new campaign will be officially launched with a special event on Sept. 6 in Beijing, which will also mark the debut of a limited-edition capsule collection developed in collaboration with Chinese music celebrity Chris Lee.