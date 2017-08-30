Dockers is embracing its khaki roots.

On Friday, the Levi Strauss brand founded brand 30 years ago will release a new global campaign devoted to men’s casual pants.

Titled “Always On,” the campaign highlights the Dockers Smart 360 Flex Khaki, a new collection that features four-way stretch.

“We started as a khakis brand and we’d almost forgotten that,” said Karen Riley-Grant, global vice president of marketing for Dockers, noting that the new ads were developed with FCB West. “But we’re proud of it and so khakis will be at the center.”

Slated for television, cinema and digital channels in the U.S. and internationally, the spots are intended to be humorous and connect with men “on an emotional level,” Riley-Grant said. Taglines include “pants that turn one night into a weekend,” and “pants that show your boss who’s boss.”

“There’s a cleverness to it and we’re keeping it light,” she said, noting the campaign would continue to run into next year.

The initiative is part of a larger effort to revamp the Dockers brand, which has been struggling in recent years as it navigates sluggish department store sales. In reporting second-quarter earnings on June 11, the company reported revenues were down due to lower wholesale sales. But Levi’s chief executive officer Chip Bergh said the brand is being updated with new product, a move he hopes will positively impact its future growth.