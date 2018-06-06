InStyle’s executive digital editor Kim Peiffer has been named DuJour’s new editor in chief, WWD has learned.

Peiffer worked with InStyle — formerly part of Time Inc. which was acquired late last year by Meredith Corp. only to have the eponymous title be put up in March for sale again — for about five years in various editor roles before becoming executive editor for digital in 2016. Before joining InStyle, she worked with the defunct Hedi Klum vertical for HuffPost and was a writer for People, according to an online profile.

Peiffer could not be reached or comment, nor could representatives of DuJour or InStyle.

It’s unclear whether Peiffer chose to leave the magazine or was part of Meredith’s planned layoffs set to affect more than 1,000 employees as it aims to cut up to $500 million in costs. Those cuts are in addition to the proposed sale of Time, Money, Fortune and Sports Illustrated, which Meredith said didn’t fit in with its mainly lifestyle and entertainment titles. Those four magazines are also the only to have staffers with union representation.

DuJour was launched in 2012 by chief executive officer and publisher Jason Binn as a quarterly print fashion and lifestyle magazine aimed at the wealthy with a digital publication that started on Gilt.com.

Its last editor in chief was Renee Lucas Horan, who looks to have quietly left the title late last year. That makes Peiffer the fourth editor in chief in DuJour’s six-year history. The magazine’s masthead also looks to have been significantly reduced over its relatively young life. Around 20 editors, writers and editorial and web contributors were listed on the most recent fall 2017 issue, while there were 60 listed in the fall 2014 issue. Page count also dropped to 140 pages from just under 240 pages between the same issues.

