duke-of-cambridge-prince-william-media-052917



COVER STORY: The Duke of Cambridge is the cover model of the July issue of British GQ, which hits newsstands June 1.

The cover was photographed by Norman Jean Roy. Prince William was interviewed by Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former spin doctor who now works as a journalist, broadcaster and mental heath campaigner.

The prince talks about topics pertaining to mental health as a part of the Heads Together initiative, created by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

This will be Prince William’s second time on the cover of a magazine in the space of a year. Last year, he appeared on the July cover of Attitude Magazine — a gay publication — where he was interviewed about his attitudes toward bullying.

RELATED STORY: Duke of Cambridge Fronts Cover of LGBT Magazine >>

Kensington Palace released images of the GQ cover as well as a black-and-white photograph featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, lounging on a grassy knoll on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

On Sunday, the duke attended the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium in London. He laid a wreath to commemorate the people who died in the Manchester bombing. His message said: “We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester.”

More From WWD:

Elisabetta Franchi Launches Activewear Capsule for Spring

Christine Beauchamp Takes Reins at Amazon Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Laura Biagiotti

British GQ Duchess of Cambridge duke of cambridge Prince William
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus