With the upcoming launch of Jonathan Saunders’ first collection for Diane von Furstenberg, the company has re-branded its logo, monogram and brand colors.

The company today unveiled a new logo that Saunders designed in collaboration with creative director Jonny Lu. The logo was created to reflect a bold, timeless and modern identity that Saunders feels is accessible and inviting to a new DVF audience. The custom typography was designed to complement DVF’s pattern, print and changing colorways from season to season.

The new logo has a wide separation between “Diane” and “von” and then on a second line has “Furstenberg.” It will be used on hangtags, woven tags, packaging and dvf.com.

Saunders said the brand is entering a new era, and the new logo is one part of the process. “It wasn’t just a question of changing something to signify a new chapter. What I was trying to do, through different elements — the logo is just one of them — is define a language to allow our customer to look at the brand and identify with the brand, but to allow the clothes to do the talking,” said Saunders, who will have his second DVF presentation on Feb. 12.

“Direct, to the point, simplicity and clarity are all words I would use to define a new logo. The logo itself is laid out in a formation almost like a flag. I love the idea of flags,” said Saunders. He said Diane von Furstenberg is obviously a very long name, and the negative space between “Diane” and “von” allows it to breathe and allows the viewer to see something in a very direct way. “I felt like it was timeless,” he said.

Saunders also collaborated with Lu on a new monogram inspired by an archival DVF brand mark designed by Italian architect Massimo Vignelli in the Seventies. The new monogram, which is like a seal, references geometric forms used by design schools such as the Bauhaus in a modern and contemporary way, while its rounded edges have soft lines that are feminine and sensual. The monogram will appear across architecture, product and other categories in the future.

For its spring ad campaign, DVF will communicate its re-brand with the new logo and new brand colors across all paid media. The brand colors will be forms of primary colors, red, yellow and blue. “This is a brand you associate with color. The idea is being able to work with different colors, rather than one brand signature color,” he said. “If you’re known for colors and prints and the combination of colors and prints together, why have just one brand color?” he said. Packaging will feature a signature color of gold foil, which is a color that symbolizes the richnesss of the brand, he said.

Rather than feature product, the spring ad campaign will speak more widely to the brand itself by strategically placing the new logo at the center and communicating a colorful, optimistic and inclusive message. The new re-branding will run in niche international fashion publications, across digital platforms, wild postings and out-of-home.

“We’re not using Karlie Kloss [for spring]. She’s an incredible partner for the brand and a friend of the brand. We’re focusing on the re-branding, the logo-oriented messaging for the moment and will be working on new campaign imagery for the following season,” said Saunders.