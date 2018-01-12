Teen Vogue will not replace editor in chief Elaine Welteroth, a Condé Nast spokesperson said. Welteroth, who revealed her departure from the Condé Nast title in an e-mail to staff on Thursday, oversaw Teen Vogue’s print edition, which the company said would become digital-only at the end of 2017.

Welteroth became the youngest ever editor in chief when she was appointed to the role in April at the age of 29. She has been the high-profile face of the brand, appearing as herself on an episode of ABC’s “Black-ish” and leading the magazine’s inaugural summit, which was held last month in Los Angeles. She also cowrote an upcoming episode of the “Black-ish” spin-off “Grown-ish.” Welteroth has signed with CAA, and the agency said she would “expand her opportunities in film, television, digital, branding and endorsements as well as speaking engagements.”

In November, Condé Nast said that as a result of company-wide budget cuts, Teen Vogue, by then a quarterly, would no longer be a print publication. The digital-only brand which, along with the print publication, had developed a buzzy, politically and socially progressive identity for Generation Z since the 2016 presidential election, was to be led by digital director Phillip Picardi, who also oversees Them, Condé Nast’s digital LGBTQ publication. According to a Condé Nast spokesperson, the summit will likely be overseen by Picardi as the face of the brand.

When Condé revealed that Teen Vogue would end its print edition, it was said Welteroth would continue at the company in some capacity.

“We talked to Elaine about a number of different opportunities, but ultimately she decided to go in a different direction. She was instrumental in the successful launch of the Teen Vogue Summit and we know that she will carry that same passion and enthusiasm into her next venture. We wish her all the best in what we know will be an incredible career,” Condé Nast said.

It was widely assumed both inside and outside of Condé that Welteroth was in the running to be editor in chief of Glamour but, according to a source close to Glamour, she wasn’t under consideration. Earlier this week that role went to Samantha Barry, who was the executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide.

Read more:

Samantha Barry Named New Editor in Chief of Glamour

Condé Nast to Cease Teen Vogue in Print, Cut 80 Jobs and Lower Mag Frequencies

Elaine Welteroth Dishes on Teen Vogue’s First Summit

What to Watch: Vanity Fair and Glamour Will Chart a New Course

Teen Vogue Makes It Official, Appoints Elaine Welteroth Editor in Chief