Hearst Magazines Digital Media named Jessica Roy deputy editor of Elle.com on Wednesday.

Elle.com’s site director Leah Chernikoff said of Roy: “I have long admired her whip-smart news coverage, sharp eye for stories and brilliant headlines. I can’t wait to learn from her.”

Roy comes to Hearst from New York magazine’s female-focused stand-alone site The Cut, where she was news editor. Prior to that, Roy was the newsfeed editor at Time.com and a writer and editor for The New York Observer’s tech section.

At Elle.com, Roy will oversee the site’s daily news, culture and politics coverage, in addition to working on larger features and editorial packages. She succeeds Sally Holmes, who recently went over to run Marie Claire’s site as digital director.

“I’ve loved Elle ever since I was grounded for reading it in middle school (true story!), and I’m so excited to join the clever, bold and hilarious team Leah has assembled,” Roy said.

