Whitney Robinson has been named editor in chief of Elle Decor, Hearst president and chief executive officer Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines president David Carey announced Tuesday morning.

“I want to provide our readers with inspiration, immediacy and a little fantasy,” Robinson said. “That means spectacular visuals and compelling writing on interior design, fashion, travel, real estate and art, all inseparable elements of a stylish life.”

Robinson, who has been the style director at Town & Country since last summer, takes over the role at the shelter magazine that has been vacant for the past month after Michael Boodro left the company at the end of May.

Before being named style director of Town & Country, Robinson did stints as a senior and contributing editor at the title, and as deputy editor of Metropolitan Home. He was also a founder of Qulture.com, an arts and culture project based in Doha, Qatar and is a manager of the estate of “Valley of the Dolls” writer Jacqueline Susann, who was Robinson’s step-grandmother. He began his career working at House Beautiful.

“Whitney has an incredible imagination and capacity for discovery,” Newell Turner, the editorial director of Hearst Design Group to whom Robinson will report. “He finds the details and the personalities that make for memorable images and stories. He has a truly global perspective that is perfectly in tune with the Elle Decor brand, and his energy and sense of humor will be woven through every page.”

Town & Country is expected to name Robinson’s replacement in the near future.

Read more:

Joanna Coles Celebrates the Premiere of ‘The Bold Type,’ Another TV Show Based on Cosmo

Hearst Makes a Philanthropic Push With New Initiative

Town & Country Brings in New Blood, Reshuffles Masthead

Hearst Men’s Group Digital Editor Michael Mraz Moves to New Role

John Legend, Michael Bloomberg and Glenn Close Headline Town & Country Philanthropy Summit