It’s a homecoming of sorts for Véronique Hyland.

Hyland, the former fashion news editor of New York Magazine’s The Cut, is returning to Hearst as Elle’s director of fashion features. She starts what Elle is calling a newly created role today, and will be responsible for the work of the fashion features team for its coverage, which includes fashion news, designer profiles and fashion features.

Hyland’s move to Elle comes when the magazine is looking to reinvigorate its fashion and accessories coverage. In January, longtime fashion editor Anne Slowey exited the glossy after 18 years. And, recently, accessories director Maria Dueñas Jacobs and accessories editor Christina Holevas both left the magazine for new gigs.

An Elle spokeswoman said the two accessories jobs would be replaced, but no word on Slowey’s job. A rep from New York Magazine said The Cut would fill Hyland’s role.

At Hearst, Hyland will report to Elle editor in chief Robbie Myers, who offered: “Véronique is an immensely talented writer and editor, and we are excited to welcome her back to Elle. She understands the brand and our specific point of view on fashion and style, and the ways in which fashion intersects with the broader culture.”

At The Cut, Hyland wrote and reported fashion news, reviews and features. She also assigned and edited packages and contributed the magazine as well. Prior to that, she worked at Hearst Magazines from 2010 to 2014, first as associate features editor at Harper’s Bazaar, and then as fashion news editor at Elle, where she was responsible for coordinating fashion news, writing monthly features, producing shoots and contributing celebrity profiles.

Hyland began her career at WWD working as an editorial assistant from 2006 to 2008. She was promoted to associate fashion editor for WWD’s web site. She remained in that role until 2010 when she decamped for Hearst Magazines.