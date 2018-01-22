Elle has named Martin Hoops its new design director.

“Martin is a seasoned professional who understands just how vital the typography and design of a magazine is to execute a successful and engaging story,” said editor in chief Nina Garcia. “He is a collaborative and innovative thinker and I look forward to having him at Elle.”

This is Gracia’s most recent hire since she succeeded Robbie Myers as editor in chief in the fall. Earlier this month, Garcia tapped Stephen Gan for the position of creative director.

Hoops comes to Hearst from Condé Nast, where he was the senior art director at Vogue. Before going to Vogue a decade ago, Hoops worked at Rolling Stone as an art director. He has also worked on several books, including Grace Coddington‘s “Grace: The American Vogue Years” and “Oscar de La Renta: The Style, Inspiration and Life of Oscar de la Renta.”

“I’m incredibly excited to work alongside Nina, Stephen, and the entire team. Elle is a storied and dynamic publication and I look forward to bringing some of my energy and graphic sensibility to the pages,” Hoops said.

The position of design director has been vacant for a number of months, since before Garcia’s arrival at the publication.

