Bloomberg’s Emma Rosenblum is going to Elle, where she will take on the newly created position of executive editor.

“Emma is known for her intelligent approach to luxury and lifestyle and her extensive network of writing talent,” said editor in chief Nina Garcia, who took the reigns last month, shortly after Robbie Myers revealed she was leaving the title after 17 years — part of a wave of top magazine editors’ exists. “She has tackled heavy topics with aplomb and will bring Elle both depth in reporting and breadth in her diversity of topics. She is a naturally curious person, always seeking to bring readers the next big thing, and will grow Elle’s community through extraordinary content and initiatives.”

Rosenblum was the editorial director of Bloomberg Pursuits, a luxury title that, under Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, went from being a stand-alone bimonthly luxury title to a digital property and section in Businessweek earlier this year.

At Elle, Rosenblum will be tasked with beefing up the magazine’s features well, and overseeing the news and investigative reporting sections.

Katie Connor, who has been the deputy editor of Hearst sister title Cosmopolitan since 2013, will move over to Elle, where she will have the same role. Before Cosmo, Connor was on the masthead at Marie Claire and Cosmo Girl, where she began her career.

“Katie is highly skilled in identifying emerging and important voices. She has a very global perspective and a knack for stories with maximum impact. I look forward to working together to inspire diversity, inclusion and innovation,” Garcia said.

