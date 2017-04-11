View Slideshow
The May issue of Elle, which hits newsstands April 18, features six separate covers with Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Huffine, Elsa Hosk and Maria Borges. This is the first time that Elle has had all-IMG models on the covers of the same issue.

“Our six amazing cover girls express how beauty and fashion work together to enhance individuality, as opposed to styling and powdering and hairspraying it away,”said Elle editor in chief Robbie Myers.

“I was watching an Alaïa show from the Nineties, and it’s Naomi [Campbell], Cindy [Crawford], Linda [Evangelista] — the way they were radiating was beautiful. They were so confident. Those are the people I look up to,” Bella Hadid told Elle. 

The covers of the Hearst-owned fashion title, which were styled by Samira Nasr, include interviews edited by Elle writer Molly Langmuir with the models, weighing in on their experience and the modeling industry.

“People think it’s all fun and glamorous, but it’s a lot of work, a lack of sleep and a lot of being by yourself, away from family. Traveling the world alone when you’re 18 or 19 is a lot,” Baldwin told the magazine.

“Women have to come together in a way we haven’t before. We’re united and not standing for less than we deserve. It’s about celebrating who we are and not backing down. It’s not a time to be quiet,” Huffine said. 

“The fashion industry is here for everyone, [regardless] of color or race. When I was growing up, I never saw someone like me, and now the other girls can see someone like them. It’s all about inspiration,” Maria Borges told Elle. 

“My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone — when I go on set, makeup artists have to use all different mixes of makeup to match my skin. I’d love to do a line that has tones for everybody,” said Jasmine Tookes. 

 

