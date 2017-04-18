The New York Times has named Ellen Pollock editor of Business Day.

Pollock, who was the editor in chief of Bloomberg’s BusinessWeek until shakeups at the title in November, will succeed Dean Murphy. Earlier this year, the Times revealed that Murphy was leaving Biz Day, as it’s known, for an associate editor role focusing on enterprise journalism across the Times newsroom. Before going to Bloomberg, Pollock spent 18 years climbing the ranks at The Wall Street Journal. Her last role before leaving the Journal was as deputy Page One editor.

“Ellen has a rare mix of skills that suits the mission and importance of our business, finance, media, tech and economics coverage. Both as a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal and then at Businessweek, she has proven herself a master of business storytelling,” executive editor Dean Baquet, managing editor Joseph Kahn, and deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein wrote in a newsroom memo. “She is also a fierce competitor on the newsiest stories of the moment, from corporate fraud to technology-led disruption of traditional industries. She has a magazine editor’s sensibility for memorable takeouts, and the drive to be fast, clear and compelling on the most important news.”

Pollock will work with deputy managing editor Blumenstein, who the Times poached from the Journal in February, on expanding the paper’s business coverage.

The Times’ memo to the newsroom also contextualized Pollock’s hire in the larger economic and political climate.

“Just as important, she is arriving at a time when business coverage in all its aspects is more vital to The Times than ever before. With a businessman as president, populists riding a wave of economic discontent, and the tech world changing many aspects of everyday life, business is in many ways the story of our time,” the note said.

Pollock, a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter and the author of “The Pretender: How Martin Frankel Fooled the Financial World and Led the Feds on One of the Most Publicized Manhunts in History,” will not be the the only member of her family at the Times. Her husband, journalist Barry Meier, is a reporter at the paper who was part of the team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting last week.

“Huge and well-deserved congrats to Ellen Pollock (aka my best friend and wife) on her new job,” Meier tweeted this morning.