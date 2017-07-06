MILAN — Elisabetta Franchi has tapped Ellen von Unwerth to shoot the brand’s fall advertising campaign. This is the first time the Italian brand worked with the German photographer.

Von Unwerth portrayed models Emily DiDonato and Frida Aasen in a traditional Parisian bistro, infused with a Forties’ atmosphere. Mirrors, colorful tiles and velvet seats decorate the opulent, warm setting.

The images, both color and black and white, exude glamorous joie de vivre with the two women posing together. As old friends, they dance together and exchange secrets.

In keeping with the eclectic mood of the collections, their outfits range from pinstriped power suits and high-waisted pants with a mannish feel to opulent sequined maxidresses and ruffled tops worn with skin-tight pencil skirts.

The Elisabetta Franchi fall advertising campaign will make its debut in the July issue of Love magazine.