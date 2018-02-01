Finalists competing this year for a prestigious National Magazine Award, or “Ellie,” have at least one major category they don’t have to worry about anymore: Magazine of the Year.

Sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors and Columbia University’s journalism program, a handful of magazines have been recognized as Magazine of the Year with an “Ellie” award since 2010, when the category was added. But in yet another sign of the times in print media, the category is no more. The Multimedia award, aimed at a print magazine’s excellence in digital integration, has also been done away with.

In place of those awards will be a category for social media and a category for digital innovation. ASME said of the change that the Magazine of the Year award was initially added to recognize “multiplatform publications.” Last year’s winner in the category was Mother Jones.

“Now that every category is open to digital content, ASME believes that the goal of the Ellies — to recognize editorial excellence in a wide range of publications — is better served by focusing attention on the finalists and winners in the four General Excellence categories,” the group said.

Those categories are News, Sports and Entertainment; Service and Lifestyle; Special Interest, and Literature, Science and Politics. Last year’s respective winners were ESPN The Magazine, Bon Appétit, Modern Farmer and The Marshall Project.

This year 57 publications, down from last year’s 64, were nominated in 20 categories. New York Magazine led the pack with 10 nominations, followed by The New Yorker with seven, National Geographic with six, and The Atlantic with five. Coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent so-called “Me Too” movement is well represented among the finalists, but fashion made its way in as well. Vogue got a nod for its web site and for feature photography, W for photography and GQ was recognized for the design of its quarterly venture GQ Style, as well as feature writing.

But all will have to wait to see who goes home with the Alexander Calder-designed award statue. Winners will be revealed March 18 at a luncheon in New York hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon.

See below for the full list of 2018 Ellie nominees:

General Excellence

News, Sports and Entertainment:

The Atlantic

The California Sunday Magazine

National Geographic

New York Magazine

The New Yorker

Service and Lifestyle:

Bon Appetit

Eater

Saveur

Teen Vogue

T Magazine

Special Interest:

Bicycling Magazine

Inc.

Outside

San Francisco Magazine

Texas Monthly

Literature, Science and Politics:

Aperture Magazine

Marshall Project

Oxford American

Popular Science

Virginia Quarterly

Design

Bon Appetit

ESPN

GQ

Men’s Health

Wired

Photography

GQ Style

National Geographic

New York Magazine

Virginia Quarterly

W Magazine

Feature Photography

The New Republic for “Charlottesville Faces of Hate” shot by Mark Peterson

New York Magazine for “The 43-Day Fashion Shoot” shot by Holly Andres

The New Yorker for “Faces of an Epidemic” shot by Philip Montgomery

Time for “Death Reigns on the Streets of Duterte’s Philippines” shot by James Nachtwey

Vogue Magazine for “American Women” commissioned and curated by Suzanne Shaheen

Magazine Section

Backpacker Magazine for “The Play List” section

Bon Appetit for “Starters” section

Martha Stewart Weddings for “Planner” section

New York Magazine for “The Culture Pages” section

New York Magazine for “The Strategist” section

Personal Service

Consumer Reports for “Too Many Meds? America’s Love Affair With Prescription Medication” by Teresa Carr

Cosmopolitan for “How to Run for Office” by Laura Brounstein, Meredith Bryan, Jessica Goodman, Emily Johnson, Tess Koman, Rachel Mosley, Rebecca Nelson.

Grist for “Ask Umbra’s 21-Day Apathy Detox” by Umbra Fisk

Seventeen for “This Is a Story About Suicide” by Andrea Stanley

Women’s Health for “Wakey Wakey!” by Malia Jacobson

Leisure Interests

5280 Magazine for “The 5280 Guide to Four Corners” by Kasey Cordell

Bicycling Magazine for “How Cycling Works”

Bon Appetit for “A Simple Roast Chicken” by Amiel Stanek

New York Magazine for “The Encyclopedia of Vegan Food” by Robin Raisfeld and Rob Patronite

Texas Monthly for “The Golden Age of BBQ” by Daniel Vaughn

Single-Topic Issue

The California Sunday Magazine for “A Teenage Life”

Columbia Journalism Review for “The Trump Issue”

National Geographic for “Gender Revolution”

New York Magazine for “My New York”

New York Times Magazine for “The New York Issue”

Web Site

The Marshall Project

National Geographic

New York Magazine

Pitchfork

Vogue Magazine

Social Media

Mother Jones

The New Yorker

Self Magazine

Seventeen

Time

Video

The Atlantic for “What Will Happen to Undocumented Doctors” shot by Jeremy Raff

The New Yorker for “A Fever Dream at Beautycon” shot by Tim Hussin

Outline for “The Republican Who Quit the Party Because of Trump”

Time and Mic for “Life After Addiction” shot by Aja Harris and Paul Moakley

Vogue Magazine for “We Are All Fabulous” shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, “Paris, Je T’aime” shot by Gordon von Steiner, and “Workin’ 9 to 5…Inside the Vogue Office” shot by Charlotte Wales

Digital Innovation

HuffPost Highline for “FML” by Michael Hobbes

The Marshall Project for “We Are Witnesses” by Jenny Carchman

National Geographic Travel for “North: An Illustrated Travelogue” by Christoph Niemann

SB Nation for “17776: An American Football Story” by Jon Bois

Time for “Finding Home: 3 Babies, 3 Families, 1 Year” photos by Lynsey Addario, reporting by Aryn Baker, video by Francesca Trianni

Reporting

The California Sunday Magazine for “Below Deck” by Lizzie Presser

ESPN for “Sin City or Bust,” “Standing Down,” and “Roger Goodell Has a Jerry Jones Problem” all by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

Harper’s Magazine for “Ghost Nation” by Nick Turse

National Geographic and ProPublica for “How the U.S. Triggered a Massacre in Mexico” by Ginger Thompson

New York Times Magazine and ProPublica for “Kushnerville” by Alec MacGillis

New York Times Magazine for “The Uncounted” by Azmat Zahra and Anand Gopal

The New Yorker for “On the Brink” by Evan Osnos

Feature Writing

The Atlantic for “My President Was Black” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Atlantic for “A Death at Penn State” by Caitlin Flanagan

GQ for “A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof” by Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah

New York Times Magazine for “The Mailroom” by Jeanne Marie Laskas

Texas Medical Center’s Pulse for “Alan Dickson’s Final Days” by Alexandra Becker

Virginia Quarterly for “The Useful Village” by Ben Mauk

Wired for “Love in the Time of Robots” by Alex Mar

Essays and Criticism

The Atlantic for “Lola’s Story” by Alex Tizon

Elle Magazine for “Her Eyes Were Watching the Stars” by Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah

New York Magazine for “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells

The New Yorker for “Losing Streak” by Kathryn Schulz

Smithsonian Magazine for “What Ever Happened to the Russian Revolution” by Ian Frazier

Columns and Commentary

BuzzFeed for “Ho the Oscar Flub Demonstrates the Limits of Black Graciousness,” “How Oprah Got Her Acting Groove Back” and “Maria Sharapova’s Rivalry With Serena Williams Is in Her Head” all by Bim Adewunmi

ESPN for “The Williams Movement,” “Power Play” and “How Is This Still a Debate” all by Howard Bryant

Long Reads for “The Horizon of Desire,” “We’re All Mad Here: Weinstein, Women and the Language of Lunacy” and “The Unforgiving Minute” all by Laurie Penny

New York Magazine for “Why the Harvey Weinstein Harassment Allegations Didn’t Come Out Until Now,” “You’re Reckoning. And Mine” and “This Moment Isn’t Just About Sex. It’s Really About Work” all by Rebecca Traister

Pitchfork for “Is Rihanna the Most Influential Pop Singer of the Past Decade?,” “Can Music Heal Trauma” and “Do Androids Dream of Electric Guitars” all by Jayson Greene

Public Interest

Harper’s Magazine for “Where Health Care Won’t Go” by Helen Ouyang

The New Yorker for “The Takeover” by Rachel Aviv

The New Yorker for “Abuses of Power,” “Weighing the Costs of Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein” and “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies” all by Ronan Farrow

ProPublica and NPR for “The Last Person You’d Expect to Die in Childbirth” by Nina Martin

Vanity Fair for “The 5th Risk” and “Made in the U.S.D.A.” by Michael Lewis