Emporio Armani fall 2017 ad campaign.

Emporio Armani fall 2017 ad campaign.

Matteo Montanari



MILAN — Giorgio Armani is restructuring his Emporio Armani line and, to project a new image, the designer turned to a young photographer, Matteo Montanari, to shoot the brand’s advertising campaign.

Male and female models — including Chiharu Okunugi, Londone Myers, Valery Kaufman, Romy Schonberger, Julian Schneyder, Jegor Venned and Alessio Pozzi — are portrayed alone, in pairs and in groups sporting the key looks of the Emporio fall collection.

Emporio Armani fall 2017 ad campaign.

Emporio Armani’s fall ad campaignMatteo Montanari

These include a checkered, roomy and fluid coat paired with a coordinated scarf and red pants and a long black-and-white velvet gown styled with leather boots for women. Men’s laid-back looks range from patterned loose pants combined with double-breasted blazers to velvet bomber jackets or textured velvet outerwear with fur details.

Shot in a studio, the models are posed against neutral backdrops. The photos are in both color and black and white.

Emporio Armani fall 2017 ad campaign.

Emporio Armani’s fall ad campaign.  Matteo Montanari

The campaign will appear in international magazines starting from this month.

advertising campaign Emporio Armani Fall 2017
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus