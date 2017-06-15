MILAN — Giorgio Armani is restructuring his Emporio Armani line and, to project a new image, the designer turned to a young photographer, Matteo Montanari, to shoot the brand’s advertising campaign.

Male and female models — including Chiharu Okunugi, Londone Myers, Valery Kaufman, Romy Schonberger, Julian Schneyder, Jegor Venned and Alessio Pozzi — are portrayed alone, in pairs and in groups sporting the key looks of the Emporio fall collection.

These include a checkered, roomy and fluid coat paired with a coordinated scarf and red pants and a long black-and-white velvet gown styled with leather boots for women. Men’s laid-back looks range from patterned loose pants combined with double-breasted blazers to velvet bomber jackets or textured velvet outerwear with fur details.

Shot in a studio, the models are posed against neutral backdrops. The photos are in both color and black and white.

The campaign will appear in international magazines starting from this month.