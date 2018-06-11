Bozoma Saint John has been named chief marketing officer of Endeavor, formerly WME/IMG, a new post.

Most recently, she was chief brand officer of Uber, prior to which she was head of global consumer marketing at Apple Music and iTunes. Earlier, she was head of music and entertainment marketing at PepsiCo, having begun her career in advertising working for firms such as Arnold Worldwide.

“Boz’s strong creative vision has the power to create cultural moments that are transformative for brands,” said Ariel Emanuel, chief executive officer of Endeavor. “We’re excited for what it means when her vision comes face-to-face with our client roster and portfolio of brands that are shaping the cultural conversation around the world every day.”

Throughout her career, Saint John has been recognized by Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People, Ad Age’s 50 Most Creative People, Innovators & Stars, and Fortune’s Disruptors and 40 Under 40. She has also been recognized as Billboard’s Female Executive of the Year, Ebony’s 100 Most Powerful Executives and Adweek’s Most Exciting Personalities in Advertising.

St. John will focus on driving marketing efforts on behalf of Endeavor, including Endeavor Global Marketing clients and premium brands. She will also work across Endeavor’s growing global network of companies including WME, a leading global entertainment agency representing clients across motion picture, TV, sports, music, books, digital and theater; IMG, a global leader in sports, event, media and fashion, including talent and event management, content production and distribution, brand marketing and licensing, sports training and league development; UFC, professional mixed martial arts organization, Professional Bull Riders; The Miss Universe Organization, and Frieze, a leading arts and media company.

Mark Shapiro, copresident, WME/IMG, added, “Boz leaves an indelible mark on every brand, product and event she encounters. She’s not afraid to ask the tough questions, take bold risks and demand the best out of everyone. She’s a true agent of change, and we’re looking forward to having her help us usher in a new era of innovation for our clients and our own brand.”