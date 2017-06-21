Jeremy Murphy, the former vice president of communications for CBS and creator and editor of CBS Watch Magazine, has folded his boutique firm 360bespoke into the agency E2W Collective.

According to Murphy, who launched 360bespoke last year, the agency will serve as E2W’s luxury division. Thus far, 360bespoke’s clients have included violinist and model Charlie Siem, opera singer Lestyn Davies, George V Paris artistic director and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, U.K.-based skin-care brand Heaven, and French fashion labels Vicomte-A and Diamant Blanc.

Murphy’s firm, which includes board members Cathie Black, Angela de Bona, Vivian Deuschl, Cable Neuhaus, Andrew Goldman and Luis Miranda, is also working with Patrick Demarchelier to bring his Images et Mode photo exhibit to New York.

The two companies will offer public relations campaigns, marketing, branding and influencer strategies, content development and special events services to luxury clients, including hospitality, travel, style, beauty, fashion and chef-driven restaurant brands. E2W and 360bespoke will maintain offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

“E2W Collective has 20 years of experience offering media services to a wide portfolio of clients, and now through 360bespoke we are able to expand our capabilities to the growing luxury sector,” said E2W chief executive officer Elizabeth Much. “In just a year this firm has built a reputable brand with marketers around the world. In addition, they share our values and culture, as well as our commitment to providing the most effective, creative and thoughtful media campaigns to clients. We are very pleased to welcome the 360bespoke team into the E2W family.”

Murphy, president and ceo of 360bespoke, will serve as the division’s president and Steve Holt will serve as chief client officer. Kim Myers Robertson will continue to work as a consulting creative director.

“Joining the E2W Collective gives us a broader reach and scale, and more resources to help our clients grow their brands across the globe,” Murphy said. “We have spent the last year establishing a profile in the luxury category and building a collection of clients that represent the very best. And by joining E2W, we are aligning with the best. This is one of the most creative and hardest working team of executives working today, and their growing roster of clients has made them a force to be reckoned with. We could not be happier to join this incredible company.”