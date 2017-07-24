Former Condé Nast chief business officer Howard Mittman is moving to the Turner-owned Bleacher Report as chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer. He will start his new job on Aug. 14. Mittman will report to Bleacher Report founder and chief executive officer Dave Finocchio.

Most recently, Mittman served as chief business officer of the Condé Nast’s men’s group, which included GQ, GQ Style, Wired, Pitchfork, Ars Technica, Backchannel, Golf World and Golf Digest.

Based in New York, Mittman will be responsible for Bleacher Report’s revenue generation process, which includes developing opportunities and models, as well as leading key client account strategy and planning. He will also oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing strategy, utilizing its “full suite of assets to evangelize and tell the Bleacher Report story,” the firm said.

“As Bleacher Report has transformed into a sports culture brand, how we work with marketing partners has evolved to enable unique branded opportunities across our social and mobile platforms,” said Finocchio. “Howard brings a unique skill set and deep industry knowledge on building business models that take client relationships and partnerships to the next level. We are very excited to welcome him to the team and continue the momentum Bleacher Report has built up in the marketplace.”

Mittman offered: “Sports is such a big part of our culture today, on a global scale. Bleacher Report is at the center of that phenomenon, driving the conversation and bringing to its audiences some of the most engaging stories and commentaries you just don’t see anywhere else. That is such a compelling opportunity to be able to step into, and I look forward to working with the team to continue building the brand and with our marketing partners to deliver breakthrough branded experiences that truly resonate.”

Prior to his 12 years at Condé Nast, Mittman served as acting publisher for Popular Science when it was owned by Time Inc. He also held positions at New York magazine, Mutual Funds, Financial Planning magazine and Sanford C. Bernstein and Co.

