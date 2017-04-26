There’s a new creative agency in town.

Statement Artists, a boutique agency specializing in grooming and makeup artists, opened late last month in New York’s Flatiron neighborhood. Cofounded by Danielle Williams and Viviana Cartagena, Statement Artists has signed eight artists, many of whom worked at Jed Root, the global creative agency, which shuttered last month.

“We have eight artists right now…and are bringing on a couple more into the family,” said Williams. “I like to use the word family.”

Williams, who has been in the business for 17 years, underscored the importance of fostering a close-knit working environment. She explained that boutique agencies can provide a collaborative experience for the artists.

“We’re part family members, part agents, part coordinators of chaos,” said Williams, who, without pointing fingers, noted that some larger agencies have trouble managing the business efficiently. “Right now it’s not so much about size but I want all the artists to be respectful and admiring of each other’s work.”

Statement Artists’ roster includes make up artists: Dick Page, Virginia Young and Tracy Murphy, hair artists: Serge Normant, Harry Josh, Blake Erik and DJ Quintero, and grooming specialist Benjamin Thigpen.

The agency, which is backed by an undisclosed private investor, already has a client list that includes Target, Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen, Lancôme, Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, Vogue, W, GQ, Allure, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Old Spice, Michael Kors, Express, Laura Mercier, Madewell, The Edit, Net-a-porter, Urban Outfitters, Milk Makeup and Dazed.

More information can be found on statementartists.com, which was designed by Engine Three, or to see some of the artists’ work, go to the company’s Instagram account @statementartists.