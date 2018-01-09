The New Year isn’t even two weeks old and two magazines already have new editors in chief. The changes at Rodale, which was officially acquired by Hearst in January, have begun as Women’s Health is getting a new editor in chief, Liz Plosser, Hearst Magazines revealed Tuesday.

“Liz’s energy and love for fitness is contagious, and we’re happy to welcome her back to Hearst,” Joanna Coles, Hearst Magazines chief content officer said. “She is extremely talented at identifying emerging trends and is a highly connected authority in the wellness ecosystem.”

Plosser will succeed Amy Keller Laird, who has led the title since 2014. Plosser comes to Hearst from Well + Good, where she was senior vice president of content. Prior to that she was senior director of content and communications at SoulCycle and deputy editor of Self magazine. This is not Plosser’s first time at Hearst — she spent two years as senior health and fitness editor at Cosmopolitan before leaving for Self.

And going full circle, Women’s Health, which is now part of Hearst Magazines’ Young Women’s Group, will be overseen by editorial director and Cosmopolitan editor in chief Michele Promaulayko. Before leaving for Cosmo, Promaulayko was editor in chief of Women’s Health.

“Liz brings not only great passion for the wellness arena, but a truly modern take on how young women integrate it into their lives,” Promaulayko said. “The Women’s Health brand is a cherished part of my own career story, and I’m thrilled to now help Liz execute her vision.”

“The opportunity to channel my love for health and fitness into this global brand is a dream come true, and returning to Hearst and working with Joanna and Michele makes it even better,” Plosser said. “I look forward to working with the talented teams and inspiring readers to live their best and healthiest lives.”

The news of Plosser’s appointment comes a day after Hearst’s crosstown rival Condé Nast tapped Samantha Barry as Glamour’s editor in chief — a role that had been left empty after Cindi Leive stepped down last fall. Leive is sticking around a bit longer, though, to show Barry the ropes — her last day at Condé is January 19th. And while Barry’s appointment was only revealed Monday, she isn’t totally new to the halls of One World Trade. Numerous observers recall seeing the flame-haired Barry being squired around by Condé’s artistic director Anna Wintour during the last round of shows at New York Fashion Week. Was it a trial run?