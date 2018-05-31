The Kooples has named its first men’s wear muse and it’s musician Zayn Malik.

The company said Malik’s “rock-‘n’-roll and bold attitude…personifies the streetwear and urban style of the men’s wear line.” He will appear in the brand’s fall 2018 advertising campaign and will codesign a line of accessories with the brand — another first for The Kooples.

In addition, it has tapped models Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell to be featured in its women’s campaign. This is the first time two women have been chosen, but they both “embody the highly fashionable, sexy, cool and cutting-edge aesthetic of The Kooples brand.” They will be codesigning a collection of day and evening handbags in three sizes in collaboration with last season’s muse, model Emily Ratajkowski.

Partnering with celebrities is part of the French brand’s move to align with high-profile people they believe speak to its contemporary audience.

Nicolas Dreyfus, cofounder and chief executive officer of The Kooples, said: “We not only choose a face for the season, but also a codesigner with a strong personality, a genuine fashion legitimacy and a strong social presence. The incredible success story of the Emily by The Kooples bag and our growing visibility has encouraged us to follow the same path for men’s.

“For fall-winter 2018, we have chosen Zayn Malik, who perfectly embodies our style renewal toward more streetwear, oversized cuts and redesigned proportions. He has a rebellious, tough attitude with a casual yet always elegant sense of style. Zayn is sexy, creative and charismatic and was deeply involved throughout the design and creation process.

“He is also a renowned top singer worldwide, a social media star with 29 million followers on Instagram and an influencer targeted toward Millennials, who remain at the heart of our digital strategy.”