Time Inc.-owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has inked a multiyear licensing deal with Raj Swim for swim and activewear.

The collection, which will be available in early 2018, follows Time Inc.’s larger plan to build out e-commerce streams from its magazine brands. According to the publisher, the deal marks the first global apparel license for SI Swimsuit.

“This is a natural evolution for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which has long been considered the authority on swim style,” said Bruce Gersh, senior vice president of strategy and business development, at Time Inc. “The opportunity to expand the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand into the premium apparel space is a perfect fit, and it falls in line with our strategy to unlock new consumer programs leveraging Time Inc. brands. Raj Swim has a rich history and is highly respected in the industry, making the company an ideal fit to help bring the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand to life.”

The collection is in the early stages of development and price points are not yet available; however, Time Inc. said that the line will cater to “all types of women.” A first look of the collection will be available this summer.

The collection will be available to purchase early next year, which is the same time that the annual SI Swimsuit issue goes on sale.

Although the retail specifics are still being worked out, select items will be featured in the issue and on SI’s digital properties, including an e-commerce integration on SI.com and on RajSwim.com.

“We are focused on long-term, highly sought-after global brands, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has endless opportunities for growth,” said Brenda West, president of RAJ Swim. “We see the future of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit swim and active collections as a strong complement to our business. The brand has instant recognition for consumers around the world. The swim and active ecosystems are evolving and this collaboration sets the stage for infinite possibilities.”

