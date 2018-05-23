Vanity Fair has named Elle’s Samira Nasr executive fashion director.

“Samira’s discerning eye and creative spirit are an inspiration, and we are delighted to have her on board. Please join me in welcoming her to VF,” Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones said in an announcement that went out to staff Wednesday morning.

Nasr is Elle’s fashion director. Prior to that, she was style director for InStyle. Originally from Montreal, Nasr came to New York for journalism school and got her start in fashion working as an assistant to Grace Coddington at Vogue.

The announcement of Nasr’s hiring comes on the heels of news that Vanity Fair’s fashion director Michael Carl has been let go from the title, along with several others. As executive fashion director, Nasr is filling a new role, essentially combining the position held by Carl with that held by Jessica Diehl, who stepped down as creative director, fashion and style in March.

Combining top-level positions is one way to keep budgets down — something that Jones was expected to do when she took the position.

Meanwhile, Jones continues to put her stamp on the magazine. The summer issue, which hits newsstands next week, features Emilia Clarke on the cover and represents a visual departure from former editor in chief Graydon Carter’s Vanity Fair.

