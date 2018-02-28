Vogue is putting an indefinite hold on its partnership with Vice, WWD has learned. The project, tentatively called Project Vs, was slated to launch today, but the Vogue and Vice staffers working on it were told earlier this week that it was getting put on a pause for the foreseeable future.

“Both Vogue and Vice are committed to creating the most relevant, innovative content experiences for audiences, and at this time, have mutually decided to delay their content collaboration,” spokespeople from Vogue and Vice confirmed in a joint statement.

The two media brands raised eyebrows in October when they announced they would collaborate on an editorial venture because they seemed to be an unlikely pairing.

“Vogue and Vice may appear to some to see the world through different lenses,” Condé Nast artistic director and editor in chief of Vogue Anna Wintour said at the time. “But in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor. This collaboration will benefit from two talented editorial teams working together to produce relevant and exciting stories about the way we live now.”

But shortly before the new year, The New York Times published its long-awaited investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at Vice and, according to sources, multiple sponsors got cold feet.

An inside source attributed it to the “loss of corporate sponsorship due to Vice’s struggles following the #MeToo investigation and continuing allegations” at the Brooklyn-based media company.

As recently as mid-February, the project seemed like it was a go despite the acknowledged awkwardness surrounding the allegations about Vice’s workplace culture and Condé Nast’s code of conduct for photographers and models, which it instituted in January following allegations of sexual harassment in the fashion industry.

“Vogue feels optimistic about Vice’s significant commitments to a respectful, inclusive and equal workplace and are encouraged by the collaborative efforts their editorial team has shown during the past several months. We look forward to sharing the content we’ve created together in the coming weeks,” Vogue said in a statement to Digiday earlier this month. After that story came out, a report in The Boston Globe of sexual misconduct prompted Condé Nast to sever ties with several fashion photographers.

Read more:

The New York Times Publishes Long-Awaited Report on Sexual Harassment at Vice Media

Vogue and Vice Media to Partner on Editorial Project

Brands, Magazines Drop Testino, Weber After Model Allegations

Vice and Garage Celebrate Their Future and Cultural Differences

Vice Diverts Attention at NewFront With Boxing Match