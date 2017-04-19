Fabien Baron’s creative agency, Baron & Baron, has revamped its web site in an effort to showcase its scope of its work — beyond the editorials and fashion campaigns for which Baron is so well-known.

“I’ve always been known as the magazine guy or the print guy, but in fact our agency is much broader than that,” said Baron, who is also the editorial director of Interview magazine. “We’ve been doing tons of digital work, and we’ve been creating films and video since the start of the agency but we’ve never promoted it.”

The design and advertising agency was founded in 1990 and now has around 50 employees. Its portfolio includes fashion brands such as Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi, Bally, Coach and Calvin Klein.

“You work hard for all your clients, and the one you take the least care of? Yourself,” he explained, of the decision to redesign the site.

The new web site, which was designed in-house and replaces a more basic, portfolio site that was made using Flash, shows the agency’s distinctive campaigns, clearly broken down into categories such as editorial, film, packaging, digital, beauty, fashion and photography. A #TBT section currently features a look back at the agency’s 1995 CK Jeans campaign.

“The main reason for the web site redesign is to celebrate the work of the team. This has always been something of a challenge and took me years to get to — a team almost better than me,” he said. “Our team is strong and agile and the web site reflects a certain energy that’s in the office. It’s not only about the work — the work is only possible when we have the right team.

In an attempt to differentiate the creative director from the agency, the new site features a separate section devoted to Baron’s own work and personal point of view.

“People usually view myself and the agency as one-in-the-same, but it’s not always the case,” he said. “Before, a lot of clients came because of me. I want them to come because of who we are as a company.”

