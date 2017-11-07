CREATING CHAOS: London-based stylists — and now co-editors in chief — Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall are launching their new biannual title, a poster book called Chaos SixtyNine, this week — and there’s not an ad to be seen. The 131-page magazine, which is funded by the stylists, is slated to launch on Thursday, and marks Stockdale and Lyall’s foray into publishing.

Stockdale and Lyall have been working together for more than 15 years for publications including British Vogue, i-D and Garage. Together they have styled shows for designers including DKNY, Viktor and Rolf and Victoria’s Secret. In addition, they launched Chaos — a creative partnership — in 2014, which specializes in tech accessories such as smartphone gadgets, neck chains and initials.

Stockdale said they were inspired to launch the publication so they could continue to do what they love doing.

“Creating a magazine is a crazy amount of work, but incredibly satisfying. In relation to styling, it starts off similarly in terms of conceptualizing and creating fashion images, but then much more because you don’t have to do it all yourself. You can veer off into subjects like food and tech so the playground is much bigger, and no one is telling you what to do.”

“We love the physical form of a printed publication and wanted to have a place for the rules to be our own,” added Lyall. “In all our ventures this is something we thrive on, so in that respect the energy and workload was similar.”

Stockdale and Lyall are unbowed despite the current climate in which print titles are either closing down or downsizing operations and publishing frequencies.

“There is still, in fact more than ever, a desire for beautiful inspiring publications,” said Stockdale. “Look at Fran Burns and Christopher Simmonds’ mag,” she said, referring to a title called Print. “These are not about selling items so much as promoting and sharing ideas and inspiration. It’s the selection of photographers, fashion pieces and subjects that make the point of view relevant past what you can find on the Internet. And of course the delight in excellent printing.”

Lyall added: “It seems the passion for a collectible, curated insight is even more desired right now. There is so much throwaway digital daily content. Commissioning something that not only has to be magazine-worthy but also poster-worthy was a great discipline.”

Chaos SixtyNine is a poster book which is laid out in the format of a magazine with a hard spine and perforated pages. The debut issue features five limited-edition covers shot by Karl Lagerfeld, Cass Bird, Dexter Navy and Phil Poynter.

Features include Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah’s work with charities Girl Up and Gurls Talk, while Kendall Jenner, Yara Shahidi, Princess Beatrice and Hanne Gaby Odile talk about support and love. They have their lips photographed on posters. David Bailey has shot fashion’s culinary talents, while Nick Knight has photographed “outsider artists” such as Fecal Matter, Hungry, Sad Saliva and Teratology.

While they are not targeting a specific demographic, Lyall said she hopes that readers are excited by imagery and posters. “Hopefully we can inspire people to tear up the magazine using the perforations provided, create mood boards, be inspired or put them on their walls,” Lyall said.

“Our audience will be a range of ages, sexes and countries and they will enjoy the level of talent of the contributors,” said Stockdale. “We touch on subjects like cooking cards, tech and travel as well as fashion.”

The magazine is priced at 60 pounds and will be sold at Taschen, the Victoria and Albert Museum, The Serpentine Galleries and Dover Street Market in New York.

The main office is based in Pimlico with five members. The launch issue is self-funded and Stockdale and Lyall plan to release Issue Two in the spring.