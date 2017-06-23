Food & Wine is decamping to Birmingham, Ala., and getting a new editor in chief, Time Inc. said Friday. Food & Wine will keep a foothold in New York while moving its main operations to Birmingham, where the company’s other food-related content operates out of a multimillion dollar complex with 28 test kitchens and 13 photography studios that Time Inc. built in 2015.

“We are leveraging the best of both our Birmingham and New York food operations to strategically position ourselves for future success. Given our talent, cross-platform content capabilities and passionate audiences, we believe we can bring even more clout, scale and creativity to this popular and important category,” said Nathan Lump, Time Inc.’s editorial director of luxury and lifestyle, who will continue to oversee the brand.

Hunter Lewis will add editor in chief of Food & Wine to his existing role as editor in chief of sister title Cooking Light, replacing Nilou Motamed, who is leaving Time Inc. after just over a year atop the Food & Wine masthead. Stacey Rivera, currently the digital content director of MyRecipes and Cooking Light, is also getting a promotion to oversee all of Time Inc.’s digital food properties, including the breakfast focused Extra Crispy and the social video brand Well Done.

“Sophisticated food and drink consumers are everywhere now,” Lewis said. “Bringing the center of Food & Wine’s operations to Birmingham while maintaining a strong presence in New York allow us to super serve the sophisticated and influential Food & Wine audience as we continue to grow the brand’s reach.”

Time Inc. has had a tumultuous few months. In April, the company put an end to months of speculation when it decided against selling itself after entertaining bids in an unofficial exploration of a sale. Earlier this month, the company said it was cutting 300 jobs as part of a larger effort to trim costs. Chief executive officer Rich Battista said, while Time Inc. was no longer considering a sale of the entire company, it wouldn’t rule out selling individual titles or partnering on them with other interested parties.

